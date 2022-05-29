West Bengal: The face-off between governor & Mamata govt worsens

pronab mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The face-off between West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Mamata Banerjee -led government worsened on Sunday after the former hit back at the government over its approval to replace him with the chief minister as the chancellor of state universities. Dhankhar said the new move was a ploy to divert attention from the pressing problems of the state.

The Bengal cabinet on May 26 approved a proposal to appoint Mamata as the chancellor of state-run universities replacing Dhankhar. Sources in the cabinet said a Bill to amend the change will be placed on the floor of the state Assembly before sending it to the governor and if the governor does not give a nod, the government would implement the change through the promulgation of an ordinance.

"The proposal and approval of the cabinet is nothing but a ploy to divert attention from the pressing problems of the state. I am not concerned about what the government does unless the papers reach me. When the papers are placed before me, I will take a call according to constitutional provisions,’’ said Dhankhar.

Referring to the exercise, Dhankhar said, ‘’A bill becomes an act only when the governor signs on it. An ordinance is also issued when the governor gives consent.’’

Dhankhar also accused the chief minister’s nephew and TMC’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee of "crossing the red line’’ by criticizing the judiciary.

The Calcutta High Court recently ordered a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff in schools through the School Service Commission (SSC).

While addressing a gathering at his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, Abhishek alleged one or two people in the judiciary are hand in glove and have a tacit understanding and are ordering CBI investigation in every case.

"In a public meeting, attacking a judge who ordered CBI investigation in SSC scam is most condemnable. The constitutional institutions in the state are under attack. I am taking the comment of the MP seriously,’’ said Dhankhar.

The governor also called upon the state’s chief secretary to urgently initiate appropriate action.

Maintaining that the recruitment process for jobs in educational institutions of the state has been ‘’sullied and tainted’’, Dhankhar said, ‘’This is a disgrace. We cannot our temples of education and the career of our students to suffer.’’

The state government is also likely to place a bill in the Assembly to replace the governor as the visitor of private universities with the education minister. Referring to it, Dhankhar said, ‘’Vice-chancellors of public institutions and chancellors of private universities have joined forces and created a union. I have constituted a committee in my capacity as governor to investigate their affairs.’’