100 unicorns a matter of pride for all Indians: PM Narendra Modi

Express News Service

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India touched the milestone of having 100 unicorns on May 5, giving a boost to the startup ecosystem in the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The total valuation of these unicorns is more than more than Rs 25 lakh crore rupees, he added.

During his ‘Maan Ki Baat’ radio programme, Modi termed the milestone as a “matter of pride for every Indian”. “You will also be surprised to know that out of our 100 unicorns, 44 came up in 2021 and 14 more unicorns were formed in the last three to four months this year; this means that even in the phase of the global pandemic, start-ups have been creating wealth and value,” he said.

The PM further said average annual growth rate of Indian unicorns has been more than those of the US, the UK and many other countries. “People with innovative ideas can create wealth in India and India’s start-up ecosystem is not limited to just big cities; entrepreneurs are emerging from smaller cities and towns as well. This shows that in India, the one who has an innovative idea can create wealth,” the PM said. He cited persons like Sridhar Vembu, Madan Palki and Meera Shenoy, who have carved a niche for themselves in the start-up world, to encourage the people.

The PM quoted an innovative initiative in Tamil Nadu, named ‘Tharagaigal Kaivinai Porutkal Virpanai Angad’ under which Thanjaur Dolls and bronze lamps are produced by women associated with 22 self-help groups in Thanjavur. “India is a rich treasure house of many languages, scripts and dialects. Varied attire, cuisine and culture in different regions are our hallmark. As a nation this diversity strengthens us and keeps us united,” he told the listeners.

The PM also spoke at length about the momentum of Swachh Bharat campaign. He urged the citizens to participate in the International Yoga Day on June 21. “The pandemic has made all of us realise the overarching importance of health in our lives and Yoga being a great medium in ensuring the same. People are experiencing how yoga is boosting their physical, spiritual and intellectual well-being.”