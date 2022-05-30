STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2024 LS election: Yogi sets target of winning 75 seats in Uttar Pradesh

Published: 30th May 2022 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and KP Maurya during the BJP state working committee meeting, in Lucknow on Sunday | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Exhorting the BJP cadre to be battle-ready for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday set a target of winning 75 of the 80 seats in the state. 

Addressing the saffron party’s first day-long state executive after the Assembly polls, Adityanath said that the “historic mandate” earned by the party in the Assembly election was a clear indication of people’s changed perception about the parties and that the electorate valued transparency in administration and clean governance.

In 2019, the BJP had won 62 Lok Sabha seats in UP while its ally Apna Dal (S) had registered victory on two seats despite a grand alliance of SP and BSP mounting a formidable challenge. “With people’s overwhelming support and our diligence, we got better results in the Assembly polls. In 2024, under the leadership of PM Modi, we have to march ahead with the target of winning 75 seats in Uttar Pradesh,” the CM said.

Claiming that UP has become “free from communal conflagrations”,  Adityanath said all recent festivals, including Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, Parashuram Jayanti and Eid, passed off peacefully in UP while several states witnessed tension.

The CM claimed that for the first time, Alvida Namaz was not held on roads this year. “Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti went off peacefully. For the first time, the last Friday namaz before Eid was not held on the streets. For namaz there is a place of worship. Religious functions can be held at mosques.” BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh congratulated PM Modi and Home minister Amit Shah and other leaders for the recent election victory.

