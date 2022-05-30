STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After drone shot down, J-K police asks citizens to inspect vehicles before ride

Published: 30th May 2022 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

A paramilitary soldier stands guard beside a woman resting outside closed shops during shutdown in central Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAMMU: A day after security forces shot down a drone carrying explosives, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday asked residents of the Kathua district to inspect vehicles before turning them on.

A North Korea-made drone sent from Pakistan with a payload of seven magnetic or sticky bombs and an equal number of under-barrel launcher grenades was shot down by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Talli Hariya Chak area close to the International Border on Sunday.

"We request drivers and conductors of passenger vehicles to check their vehicles and buses thoroughly (before starting them)," a policeman announced from a vehicle-mounted with a loudspeaker in the border town of Hiranagar area.

The police informed the residents about Sunday's incident and said, "These (magnetic and sticky bombs) are used to cause damage to vehicles. You are requested to thoroughly check vehicles, particularly before starting them in the morning," the policeman said.

The cops also asked the people to check fuel tanks and vehicle parts made of iron for sticky or magnetic materials.

Further, they asked the residents to report any suspicious activity in the area.

According to the officials, Sunday's drone that was shot down was the third of its kind sent from Pakistan with a payload of arms and ammunition in the Jammu sector since June 2020.

