Allahabad High Court grants anticipatory bail to man accused of raping daughter-in-law

The court of Justice Ajit Singh passed the order on May 18 while hearing a plea filed by one Babu Khan.

Published: 30th May 2022 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 11:41 PM

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: The High Court here granted an anticipatory bail to a man accused of raping his daughter-in-law, saying it is "quite unnatural" in the Indian culture that a father-in-law commits such a crime along with another person.

"It is quite unnatural that a father-in-law shall commit rape of his daughter-in-law along with other person in our Indian culture," observed the Allahabad High Court while granting the anticipatory bail.

"In the event of the arrest of the applicant, he shall be released on anticipatory bail on his fulfilling certain conditions," the court added.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged by the man's daughter-in-law in a Saharanpur police station.

It was alleged that on March 1, 2018 about 6 pm, the applicant along with co-accused came to the house of the victim's brother when she was alone and asked the whereabouts of her brother.

When the woman said that her brother is not at home, then Babu Khan started abusing her.

It was further mentioned in the FIR that the woman tried to stop him but she was raped by them.

