Assam man, held for inciting mob to torch police station, dies in 'accident'

Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley told reporters the accused, Ashiqul Islam, had jumped off a moving police vehicle and in the process was hit by another police car

Published: 30th May 2022 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

An earthmover during an eviction drive carried out by district administration after incidents of violence in Nagaon district, Assam | PTI

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Assam man, who allegedly incited a mob to set afire the Batadrava police station in Nagaon recently, died in a road 'accident' in the wee hours of Monday.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley told reporters the accused, Ashiqul Islam, had jumped off a moving police vehicle and in the process was hit by another police car that was coming from behind.

In December last year, the prime accused of a lynching case in Jorhat had died in the same manner.

Islam had surrendered before the police on Saturday. Later, based on his confession, a 7.62 mm pistol, a .22 pistol, seven live cartridges and a mobile phone were recovered from his house by the police. A red T-shirt that he wore on the day the police station was attacked was also recovered.

"After the recovery of the items, the personnel were returning to the police station. At Raidingiya, he attempted to escape but was hit by another police vehicle after the driver had lost control," the SP said.

Islam was rushed to a hospital but declared dead by the doctors there. Some personnel of the second vehicle were injured.

On May 22, a mob of hundreds had burned down the Batadrava police station in protest against the alleged custodial death of fish trader Safiqul Islam. Eleven persons have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

