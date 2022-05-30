STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam to provide minority certificate to 6 communities

Published: 30th May 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The Assam government will provide minority certificates to six communities — Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis. A decision regarding this was taken during a meeting of the state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday. The modalities for issuing the cerificates will be decided soon.

Briefing reporters on the Cabinet’s decisions, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said there had been the practice of issuing SC, ST and OBC certificates but no minority certificates. “We are starting it now for the first time. We have a Minorities Development Department, but who are the minorities? There was no certificate-based identification of the minorities. Now, they will have the certificates. These will help them avail of (government) benefits,” he said.

The decision comes within months of CM’s statement that the definition of a minority needed to be relooked. “Minority definition must change district by district depending upon the geography, population and threat perception,” he had said.

