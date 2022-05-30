Bengal Governor gags himself when BJP leaders attack Mamata, says Abhishek

By PTI

KOLKATA: Days after courting controversy over his remarks about judiciary, with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar stating that he has "crossed the red line", TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday wondered what was the need for such reaction as "he did not name any judge or mentioned any judgment in particular".

Banerjee claimed that Dhankhar remained silent when BJP leaders make controversial remarks or "insulted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee". He asserted that a citizen of this country "is free to criticize a judgment".

"Day before yesterday, during a rally, I made some remarks. The governor claimed that I have crossed the line. People of the state are very well aware of who is crossing the line. I had said that in the judiciary, 99 per cent of people are good, only 1 per cent works as per instructions of those who control the levers of power. This one per cent people exist everywhere, even in political parties," he said, addressing a rally at Shyamnagar area of North 24 Parganas district.

On Saturday, Banerjee had lashed out at "one per cent of the judiciary" for ordering a CBI probe in "every case" in the state.

"I have the right to criticise a judgment. If a judgment says there would be no FIR in a murder case, is it right or wrong? If I say something about the Judiciary, the governor reacts to it. It only proves that the remarks have hit the right spot. I have full respect for the judiciary," he said.

Dhankhar, alleging that constitutional authorities in the state are under attack, said TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has "crossed the red line" by criticising the judiciary for ordering CBI investigations.

The TMC on Monday said mismanagement of the economy, high inflation and subversion of Constitutional principles have almost been "synonymous" with the eight years of the Narendra Modi regime at the Centre.

Addressing a press meet, senior TMC leaders and ministers Sashi Panja and Chandrima Bhattacharya said the Modi government has "failed on all fronts", and demanded that a proper audit of the PM CARES fund should be carried out.

"Spiralling fuel rates, high inflation rate, and the surging price of essentials are synonymous with the Modi regime. What is also worrisome is that the Constitution is constantly undermined and disregarded," Bhattacharya said.

Speaking about the PM CARES fund, she said it should be scrutinized and audited.

"Under the BJP government, misgovernance has taken center stage," Bhattacharya said.

"Why should the PM CARES fund be exempted from audit? Is the public money that was donated to PM CARES for the service of the public or for the care of his party?" The NDA government, headed by Prime Minister Modi, completed eight years in power on Monday.

Reacting to TMC's remarks, the BJP said "mismanagement of the economy and lawlessness are rather hallmarks of the TMC government".

"The TMC, before pointing fingers at the Centre, should first look at its own track record of the past 11 years," BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar added.