Bihar to use mathematical modelling to predict floods five days in advance

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Plagued by the perennial floods which maroon millions of people during the monsoon in the state, the Bihar government has deployed modern technology to receive alerts about possible deluges five days in advance.

The government has set up real-time water level monitoring systems at 25 locations while automatic rainfall stations have been opened at 52 places. By using mathematical models, the authorities claim that they will be able to identify the locations where embankments are under severe pressure. With monsoon season fast approaching, the state government aims to receive information related to the flow flow in the rivers.

“Information from the mathematical modelling centres will be 90 per cent accurate, enabling the government to launch relief and rescue operation in time,” claimed state water resources minister Sanjay Jha.

Earlier, mathematical models were able to give flood alerts 72 hours in advance. Receiving flood alerts five days in advance would likely help the authorities to prevent loss of human lives during floods. The authorities are focusing on five major rivers Ganga, Gandak, Baghmati, Kosi and Mahananda and their tributaries in the state.

As much as 73.63 per cent of north Bihar’s geographical area is considered flood-prone. Out of the 38 districts in the state, 28 get flooded 15 of them worst affected causing huge loss of property, lives and infrastructure. Normal life in Bihar goes out of gear every year due to floods and people face serious hardship in commuting as roads and railway tracks get submerged.