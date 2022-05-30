STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP announces 4 more candidates for RS polls, fields party's OBC wing head K Laxman from Uttar Pradesh

The BJP has announced a total of 22 candidates for the election on June 10 to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats from various states.

Published: 30th May 2022 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday announced four more candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

The BJP's OBC wing chief K Laxman has been fielded from Uttar Pradesh, Sumitra Valmiki from Madhya Pradesh, Lal Singh Sirhoya from Karnataka and Mithilesh Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement issued by the party.

With this, the BJP has announced a total of 22 candidates for the election on June 10 to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats from various states.

The BJP had on Sunday announced 18 candidates for the polls.

Names of some prominent BJP leaders, including Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Prakash Javadekar and O P Mathur, were missing from the list.

