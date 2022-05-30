CBI grills TMC leader Ahmed Shams Tabriz over post-poll violence in Bengal

By PTI

KOLKATA: CBI on Monday grilled a TMC leader from West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district in connection with its investigation into incidents of violence that had taken place after the 2021 assembly elections, an officer of the investigating agency said.

Ahmed Shams Tabriz alias Arup Midya, TMC working president of Ausgram II block, was questioned by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths at the agency's temporary camp office at NIT-Durgapur guest house.

"We have grilled him today and also summoned a few other TMC leaders from Birbhum and Purba Bardhaman districts in connection with the investigation," he said.

BJP's Bardhaman Sadar organisational district co-president Sushant Biswas alleged that Midya was behind post-poll violence and he should be punished.

Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to probe incidents of violence that had taken place after the assembly elections last year.