STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi Congress stages protest, holds AAP responsible for Moose Wala's killing

AAP is responsible for Moose Wala's murder. Kejriwal should answer why his security cover was withdrawn although his life was under threat & it was known to intelligence agencies in Punjab, said Anil

Published: 30th May 2022 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Monday accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of being responsible for Sidhu Moose Wala's killing in Punjab a day before.

The protesters, including Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar, marched from Sushruta Trauma Centre towards Kejriwal's residence but were stopped by the Delhi Police at a barricade.

"The AAP government is responsible for the daylight murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Arvind Kejriwal should answer why Moosewala's security cover was withdrawn although his life was under threat and it was known to intelligence agencies in Punjab," Kumar said.

The Punjabi singer and Congress leader was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday, a day after his security was curtailed by AAP government in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Congress Arvind Kejriwal Sidhu Moose Wala AAP
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp