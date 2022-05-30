STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dismiss Punjab government: Congress puts blame on AAP

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal hit out at Chief minister Bhagwant Mann over his government’s decision to reduce security.

Published: 30th May 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Opposition parties in Punjab on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the ruling AAP after singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in broad daylight, two days after the state government 
withdrew his security cover.

In his latest track titled The Last Ride, Moose Wala had penned that “he would die at a young age”.  The song is being widely shared on social media after his gruesome killing. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who had played a major role in bringing Moose Wala into the Congress fold, said he was shocked beyond belief and expression. “He was showered with bullets in Mansa just two days after @BhagwantMann govt withdrew his security. @AAPPunjab govt has lost moral authority. It must be DISMISSED (sic),” said Warring in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal hit out at Chief minister Bhagwant Mann over his government’s decision to reduce security.  “This is an extremely sombre and critical hour, requiring all of us to exercise restraint and statesmanship. On his part, the CM must reflect deeply why Punjab under him has drifted into anarchy with total breakdown of law & order,” Badal tweeted.

 “The CM must honestly think if the cheaply populist decision to withdraw Moose Wala's security is directly responsible for the tragedy,” Badal wrote. Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh said law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. “… Criminals have no fear of law. @AAPPunjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab!” he tweeted.

While BJP leader Sunil Jakhar said the ruling AAP must be held accountable for tinkering with security issues, another saffron party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa demanded a case be registered against Bhagwant Mann for “negligence of duties”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Sidhu Moose Wala
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp