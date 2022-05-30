Dismiss Punjab government: Congress puts blame on AAP

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Opposition parties in Punjab on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the ruling AAP after singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in broad daylight, two days after the state government

withdrew his security cover.

In his latest track titled The Last Ride, Moose Wala had penned that “he would die at a young age”. The song is being widely shared on social media after his gruesome killing. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who had played a major role in bringing Moose Wala into the Congress fold, said he was shocked beyond belief and expression. “He was showered with bullets in Mansa just two days after @BhagwantMann govt withdrew his security. @AAPPunjab govt has lost moral authority. It must be DISMISSED (sic),” said Warring in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal hit out at Chief minister Bhagwant Mann over his government’s decision to reduce security. “This is an extremely sombre and critical hour, requiring all of us to exercise restraint and statesmanship. On his part, the CM must reflect deeply why Punjab under him has drifted into anarchy with total breakdown of law & order,” Badal tweeted.

“The CM must honestly think if the cheaply populist decision to withdraw Moose Wala's security is directly responsible for the tragedy,” Badal wrote. Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh said law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. “… Criminals have no fear of law. @AAPPunjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab!” he tweeted.

While BJP leader Sunil Jakhar said the ruling AAP must be held accountable for tinkering with security issues, another saffron party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa demanded a case be registered against Bhagwant Mann for “negligence of duties”.