Do not instigate Muslims, desist from creating communal disharmony: VHP to Jamiat

The VHP's attack came after the Jamiat accused the BJP government of protecting people engaged in poisoning the majority community's mind in the country.

Published: 30th May 2022 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani addresses during a congregation in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo | PTI) 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Slamming the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind that has raised concerns over the alleged spread of communalism, the Vishva Hindu Parishad on Monday said Muslim leaders should not instigate their community and desist from creating communal disharmony by spreading "false stories" of atrocities on Muslims.

It also expressed concern over the alleged spread of communalism.

Hitting out at Jamiat leaders Maulana Mahmood Madani and Badruddin Ajmal, senior Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Surendra Jain alleged that radical leaders like them had tried to instigate the Muslim society once again by raising the slogan that "Muslims are suffering in India" at a conference in Deoband.

The Muslim Personal Law Board and radical leaders from Kashmir to Kerala have come together to challenge the Constitution, the judiciary and the Hindu society to implement their "separatist agenda", he said.

"It is India's misfortune that till a few years back, Muslim appeasement was the focus of India's politics. Radical leaders have been blackmailing Indian politicians to get their illegitimate demands accepted," Jain said.

The consent of the Congress leaders for the partition of India was the result of this blackmail politics, he claimed.

"But for some years the centre of Indian politics is not the Muslim vote bank or the Shariat, but the Constitution of India. That's why they are creating communal disharmony in the country by spreading false stories of atrocities on Muslims," Jain said in a video statement.

Jamiat chief Mahmood Madani Sunday said those who ask Muslims to leave the country should leave themselves.

According to a statement issued by the organisation, Madani objected to the plans of some states to implement a Uniform Civil Code.

The former Rajya Sabha member was addressing the annual two-day session of the Jamiat's management committee in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband.

He urged people to take along those who care for nation-building.

"We have to defeat the merchants of hate with wisdom, courage and a long-term strategy," he said.

"We will not leave this country, those who want to send us out should themselves leave."

According to the statement, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's Assam unit president and Lok Sabha member Maulana Badruddin Ajmal criticised the government over various issues and said the "silence of Muslims should not be taken as weakness".

The organisation also passed resolutions on the Gyanvapi Masjid case of Varanasi, the Shahi Idgah mosque dispute of Mathura and Uniform Civil Code, urging all Muslims to shun fear and despair, and work for the betterment of their future.

In the resolution on the Gyanvapi Masjid and Mathura Idgah cases, the organisation expressed its "deep anguish at the attitude of the political parties who support the forces disturbing the peace and tranquillity of the country by repeatedly raising disputes over ancient shrines".

