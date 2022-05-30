STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

EC notice: JMM MLA Basant Soren's legal team says petition before poll panel not maintainable

The EC notice to Basant Soren, a legislator from Dumka pertains to his allegedly co-owning a mining firm in the Bokaro district.

Published: 30th May 2022 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The counsel representing Basant Soren, brother of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, on Monday claimed that the petition filed against the JMM MLA seeking his disqualification over co-owning a mining firm is not maintainable and questioned the Election Commission's jurisdiction in hearing the matter.

The Commission had recently served a notice to Basant Soren under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act that deals with the disqualification of a lawmaker for a government contract.

"A person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government," reads the section.

While hearing such matters, the EC functions as a quasi-judicial body.

The EC notice to Basant Soren, a legislator from Dumka pertains to his allegedly co-owning a mining firm in the Bokaro district.

There were allegations that this is violative of Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act.

"We raised preliminary objection over jurisdiction saying that the petition ( seeking his disqualification as a lawmaker) is not maintainable,'' advocate Sonal Kumar Singh representing Basant Soren told reporters after the hearing before the EC.

"The Commission has given us time to hear the issue of jurisdiction. The matter will come up on the next date which has not yet been decided," the counsel said.

He said when his team raised a preliminary objection, the other side wanted them to give it in writing.

"We will now give our objection in writing," he said Responding to a query, Singh said Basant Soren has been served notice under Section 9A of the RP Act.

"But the issue of jurisdiction will be decided first because our contention is that it (petition) is not maintainable. And the issue goes to the root of the matter," he said.

Hemant Soren, also served notice under Section 9A of the RP Act over a mining lease, has to appear before the EC either in person or through counsel on June 14.

Kumar Harsh, representing the BJP, said Basant Soren's side sought more time to include preliminary objections in his reply furnished to the EC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission JMM Basant Soren
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp