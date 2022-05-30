STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five years after rift, BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate Ghanshyam Tiwari meets ex-Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje

In 2017, when Vasundhara Raje was Rajasthan CM, Ghanshyam Tiwari had openly accused her of corruption and made several complaints against her to the party high command.

Published: 30th May 2022 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari

BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan's BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha elections Ghanshyam Tiwari on Monday met former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, against whom he had opened a front in 2017, at her residence here.

Tiwari was named the party candidate on Sunday for the polls to the Upper House.

"BJP Rajasthan Rajya Sabha candidate Shri Ghanshyam Tiwari met me at my Jaipur residence. I congratulated him in advance and wished him all the best," Raje tweeted in Hindi with a photograph of the meeting.

In 2017, when Raje was the chief minister, Tiwari had openly accused her of corruption and made several complaints against her to the party high command.

However, he claimed that the party did not hear his grievances.

He was served a notice for indiscipline and he later resigned from the party in June 2018.

Tiwari floated 'Bharat Vahini Party' ahead of the December 2018 assembly elections and contested from the Sanganer seat, where he not only lost but also forfeited his security deposit.

Later he joined the Congress.

In December 2020, he returned to the BJP after talks with the central leadership.

The elections to the four Rajya Sabha seats in the state will take place on June 10.

The Congress has named Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala and Pramod Tiwari as the party candidates from Rajasthan for the elections.

