Free and open Indo-Pacific important aspect of India's maritime security: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday not only termed Indo-Pacific as an important aspect of India’s maritime security but also added that India has a clear interest to create a rule-based, peaceful and stable environment.

Rajnath Singh said, "Being a responsible maritime power, we have a clear interest to create a rule-based, peaceful and stable environment."

"Such a rule based environment is essential for both regional and global prosperity. In such ar situation, the Indian Coast Guard has a big role to play,” Defence Minister said as he inaugurated the three-day 39th Commanders’ Conference of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) here.

Both Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean remain the lifeline for world maritime commerce.

As per Indian Defence Minister the growing regional and global trade has brought forth new challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

"Geopolitical tensions and clash of strategic interests have led to traditional security challenges. Terrorism, drug trafficking and piracy are some non-traditional challenges in front of us today. The entire region is being affected by these challenges," he said.

On the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Rajnath Singh said, India’s geographical location is crucial from the strategic and economic point of view.

“Our long coastline with deep-water ports, a prosperous Exclusive Economic Zone and islands at both ends present a unique position," he added.

The IOR accounts for more than two-thirds of the world's oil shipments. One-third of bulk cargo and more than half of container traffic pass through it.

"The safety of these sea routes is not only directly connected to our economic interests, but it also establishes India as a Net Security Provider in IOR," he stated.

Rajnath stressed the need to maintain maritime preparedness in the constantly-changing global scenario, terming it as a crucial aspect which safeguards the economic and strategic interests of a nation.

He said, there has been a shift in India’s maritime security needs due to the ever-evolving global situation.

As per Rajnath, India has emerged as a strong and reliable investment destination due to the Government’s efforts.

"The country’s true potential can only come to the fore if a safe, secure and rule-based maritime environment is provided to the country’s economy, especially the Blue economy," added Rajnath

The ICG Commanders conference is held annually, where all Regional Commanders put forth the roadmap for the future and discuss various policy & strategic issues. The conference aims to carve out a futuristic vision for the service and determine the modalities to overcome challenges efficiently.

It is the 39th Commanders Conference of the Cosst Guard. Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, DG ICG VS Pathania and other senior officials of Ministry of Defence and the ICG were present on the occasion.