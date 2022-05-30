STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fuel stations in Rajasthan to remain shut from 8 pm to 11 pm Tuesday

Around 6,700 fuel station in the state will remain closed from 8 pm to 11 pm on the call of the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers' Association.

Published: 30th May 2022 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Diesel, Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Fuel stations will remain closed for three hours across Rajasthan on Tuesday with dealers demanding better margins, equal price in all districts and a cut in excise duty.

Around 6,700 fuel station in the state will remain closed from 8 pm to 11 pm on the call of the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers' Association.

Association president Suneet Bagai said if their demands are not met, then a call for a national-level protest will be given.

He said dealers are demanding better margins, equal fuel price in all districts of the state and a reduction in excise duty.

Bagai said fuel in neighbouring states is much cheaper , which is forcing dealers in border districts to shut their businesses.

Fuel price is Rs 5 to Rs 10 cheaper in other states than the border districts of Rajasthan, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Rajasthan Fuel Stations
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp