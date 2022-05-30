STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government to go for ‘value engineering’ to speed up NH work and save costs too

The move is part of the Central government’s ambitious plan to adopt worldwide best practices in engineering techniques in design and construction for sustainable highways development.

Published: 30th May 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is on the verge of finalisation of ‘value engineering practices’ for national highway projects to expedite construction, reduce the cost and also to augment asset durability.

The move is part of the Central government’s ambitious plan to adopt worldwide best practices in engineering techniques in design and construction for sustainable highways development. Apart from optimization of the value of the project, introduction of value engineering practices also aims to ramp up aesthetics, safety and promote environmental sustainability.

The 24-point draft prepared on value engineering practices suggests that there may be a reduction of initial project cost to the tune of 20-30 per cent. There will also be time savings, less consumption of road building materials and less emission of greenhouse gas without compromising performance durability of the highways.

Usage of fibre reinforced micro-surfacing, micro-bituminous concrete, high damping rubber bearing, construction & demolitionwaste and recycling of reclaimed bituminous layer material are in focus in the guidelines.

Micro-surfacing is an eco-friendly treatment, which is used to restore the surface characteristics of the road. If the pavement is structurally adequate, micro-surfacing is very suitable to preserve the pavement from ageing, oxidation, aggregate loss and polishing irrespective of the traffic flow.  Fibre reinforced Micro-surfacing is much superior to conventional micro-surfacing,  reads the guidelines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp