STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC judges: Centre yet to okay two Tamil Nadu lawyers’ elevation

According to the sources, the recommendation for Hameed and Sathyan are still pending as the Government had some objections. Their cases have not been sent back officially, added the sources.

Published: 30th May 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is yet to give nod for elevation of two senior advocates based in Chennai as judges of the Madras High Court though the Supreme Court collegium made recommendation for them in February along with four others.

On February 16, the collegium headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana had recommended the names of six lawyers — Nidumolu Mala, Sunder Mohan, Kabali Kumaresh Babu, S Sounthar, Abdul Ghani Abdul Hameed, and R John Sathyan for the judgeship in High Court. This was after the recommendation forwarded by the Madras HC collegium to the SC collegium in 2021.

However, in March 2022, the Law Ministry approved elevation of only two — Mala and Sounthar. It is learnt that the Centre also approved two more names; Babu and Mohan subsequently. According to the sources, the recommendation for Hameed and Sathyan are still pending as the Government had some objections. Their cases have not been sent back officially, added the sources.

The collegium to appoint judges of the HC comprises the CJI, Justices UU Lalit and Justice AM Khanwilkar. As per the source, recommendation for the two advocates — Hameed and Sathyan had been given go-ahead with ‘good reviews’. Hameed, a Chennai-based advocate, is the head of a law firm — AAV Partners. Sathyan is a leading criminal lawyer in Chennai. He studied law in the Madras Law College. Reports stated that Sathyan’s elevation was earlier in consideration in 2016-17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Centre Madrads high court
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp