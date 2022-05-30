STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian, Pakistani officials meet under Indus Commission framework

India and Pakistan on Monday held deliberations on issues relating to water sharing under the framework of the Indus Commission.

Published: 30th May 2022 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan on Monday held deliberations on issues relating to water sharing under the framework of the Indus Commission.

The meeting in Delhi will continue on Tuesday as well, according to the Pakistani High Commission.

A Pakistani delegation is in India for the 118th meeting of the Pakistan-India Permanent Indus Commission.

"Today, 1st session of 118th meeting of the Pakistan-India Permanent Indus Commission was held in New Delhi. Pakistani delegation was led by Syed Muhammad Mehr Ali Shah. 2nd session will continue tomorrow," the Pakistan High Commission tweeted.

Under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, all the waters of the eastern rivers -- Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi -- amounting to around 33 million acre feet (MAF) annually is allocated to India for unrestricted use.

The waters of western rivers - Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab - amounting to around 135 MAF annually have been assigned largely to Pakistan.

India is permitted to construct the run of the river plants on western rivers with limited storage as per criteria specified in the treaty.

Under the provisions of Article VIII(5) of the Indus Waters Treaty, the Permanent Indus Commission is required to meet at least once a year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Pakistan Ties India Pakistan Relations Indus Commission
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp