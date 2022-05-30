STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JDU names Kheeru Mahto as Rajya Sabha poll candidate, snubs Union Minister RCP Singh

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar refused to re-nominate his one-time close aide and Union Minister RCP Singh which is likely to have repercussions for the party.

Published: 30th May 2022 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister RCP Singh

Union Minister RCP Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: The suspense over JDU's Rajya Sabha candidate finally ended on Sunday when the party nominated Jharkhand unit chief Khiru Mahto even as its ally, BJP also announced the names of its two candidates for the Upper House of the Parliament.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar refused to re-nominate his one-time close aide and Union Minister RCP Singh which is likely to have repercussions for the party.

The party's decision may cost RCP his ministerial berth unless BJP comes to his rescue and re-nominates him to Rajya Sabha.

Both JD (U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and party parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind the refusal of RCP's re-nomination.

Lalan Singh said it was wrong to say that factionalism in the party cost RCP his re-nomination for the third term, asserting that there was only one camp in the party and that was Nitish Kumar camp.

The party's decision to nominate Mahto is seen as Nitish's ploy to dilute the impact of his refusal to re-nominate to Rajya Sabha. It is still not known whether BJP was taken in the loop before JDU's top brass decided not to re-nominate RCP.

Nitish was reportedly unhappy with RCP ever since the latter joined the Union Cabinet as the JD(U) wanted two ministerial berths in the Cabinet. Nitish had also not congratulated RCP after his induction into the union cabinet.

Both Lalan Singh and Upendra Kushwaha said that the party decided to nominate Mahto as he has been associated with the party since the formation of the erstwhile Samata Party. 

“His nomination to Rajya Sabha will strengthen the support base of the party in Jharkhand,” Lalan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RCP Singh Rajya Sabha Kheeru Mahto JDU
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp