Karnataka: Ink thrown at BKU leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High drama prevailed at Gandhi Bhavan on Kumara Krupa Road in Bengaluru on Monday after a group of people attacked leaders of Bharathiya Kisan Union (BKU) with black ink and also threw chairs on them. The video footage of the attack went viral soon after the incident.

Rakesh Tikait along with other leaders had come to the city to address the media over allegations against state farmers leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar. After its sting operation, a local TV channel had accused Chandrashekhar of involving in a multi-crore deal to end farmers' protests at the Delhi border.

Farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait's

face was smeared with black ink by a youth at Gandhi Bhavan where Tikait was there to attend meeting organised by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha on Monday in Bengaluru. @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/OWITGqciPH — Shrirambn (@shrirambn) May 30, 2022

While Tikait was making a statement, a group of people came forward and poured ink. The clash broke out and the two groups also threw plastic chairs at each other. Tension gripped the premises for more than an hour after the attackers created a ruckus and the High Grounds police rushed to the spot and detained the accused who had attacked Tikait.

A senior police officer said that the attackers claim that they belong to a pro-Kannada organisation and are verifying details about them and who is actually behind the attack.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Tikait said that the violence at the event was carried out in collusion with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state. He said that no security was provided by the local police.

It may be recalled that two days ago, a similar incident took place in the Press Club of Bengaluru and the Cubbon Park police had arrested JDS party workers.