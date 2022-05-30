STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face

The Delhi CM also attacked the BJP government in the state over the alleged leakage of question papers for recruitment tests.

Published: 30th May 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Daring the ruling BJP in Haryana to fight the next Assembly election in the state with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as its chief ministerial candidate, Aam Aadmi supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the state government is riddled with corruption.         

With local body elections scheduled next month, politics in Delhi’s neighbouring state has heated up. Addressing a party rally in Kurukshethra,  Kejriwal appealed the people to vote for AAP in the civic polls. The Delhi CM, who hails from Haryana, also tried to play up his “homely feeling” for the state. “I feel good when people call me ‘Haryana ka lal’. Haryana is my Janam Bhoomi.”

Questioning the Khattar government’s record on providing jobs, Kejriwal claimed his government in Delhi gave jobs to 12 lakh people and has a plan to give 20 lakh more jobs in the next five years. The Delhi CM also attacked the BJP government in the state over the alleged leakage of question papers for recruitment tests.

Seeking people’s support for the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls, Kejriwal claimed his party ended corruption in Delhi and Punjab and cited the example of sacking Punjab health minister Vijay Singla from the state cabinet for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices. “We ended corruption in Delhi and Punjab and will end it in Haryana as well,” said Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, at a rally in Sirsa, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said his government will not tolerate corruption at any cost. Khattar also raised the slogan ‘Bhrashtachar ka Kaal, Manohar Lal (The slayer of corruption, Manohar Lal)’.

“Corruption had been going on since long. No one dared to stop this but since we came to power no one involved in corrupt practices is being spared,” the CM said.He further claimed his government has made improvements in the field of education.

