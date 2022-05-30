STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man enters ex-Maharashtra Minister DP Sawant's Nanded home with fake gun, demands money

Former Maharashtra Minister DP Sawant said he came to the kitchen hearing some commotion and saw Mane point a gun and demand money.

Gun Firing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NANDED: A man allegedly entered the house of former Maharashtra Minister DP Sawant here on Monday afternoon and placed a fake gun on his househelp's head and demanded Rs 50,000, a police official said.

The official said the man, identified as Beed-resident Sahil Mane, in his mid-30s, had come to the former minister's Shivajinagar area home here saying he wanted to speak on some sugarcane issue.

"He came back later with a fake gun and placed it on the househelp's head and sought Rs 50,000. DP Sawant informed me about the incident in the afternoon. We are in the process of charging Mane with house trespass, extortion under IPC and Arms Act provisions," said Sub Divisional Police Officer Chandrasen Dehsmukh.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said he came to the kitchen hearing some commotion and saw Mane point a gun and demand money.

"I raised an alarm and this man tried to run. However, people who had gathered at the spot caught hold of him and handed him to the police," Sawant said.

