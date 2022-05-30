STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi to participate in Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru on June 21

Published: 30th May 2022 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru on June 21 as part of the platinum jubilee of the Indian independence, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

He also said that Modi held a video conference in this regard with him to discuss the preparations for the event.

"All the preparations have been completed. The stage is set to conduct the International Yoga Day in a big way at the Mysuru Palace premises and I am looking forward to your arrival," Bommai was quoted as telling the Prime Minister in a statement issued by his office.

During the video conference, State Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, Additional Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary N Manjunatha Prasad and others were also present, the statement said.

