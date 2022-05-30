STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nearly 4,000 children orphaned during pandemic benefitted under PM CARES scholarship scheme: Government

The scholarship will be disbursed through direct benefit transfer to the children from Class 1 until they pass the Class-12 exam.

Published: 30th May 2022 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi released the benefits under the PM-CARES for Children Scheme.

PM Narendra Modi released the benefits under the PM-CARES for Children Scheme. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly 4,000 children who were orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic have benefitted under a new PM CARES scholarship scheme, the social justice and empowerment ministry said on Monday.

The new "Scholarship for PM CARES Children" scheme under the ministry was formulated as a central sector scheme, it said.

Under the scheme, a scholarship allowance of Rs 20,000 per child per annum would be given, which will comprise a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 and an annual academic allowance of Rs 8,000 to cover the school fees, the cost of books, uniforms, shoes and other educational equipment, the ministry said in a statement.

The scholarship will be disbursed through direct benefit transfer to the children from Class 1 until they pass the Class-12 exam.

The ministry said 3,945 children have benefitted under the scheme with an amount of Rs 7.89 crore during 2022-23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the benefits under the PM-CARES for Children Scheme on Monday.

Modi transferred the scholarship to school-going children.

Also, a passbook of PM CARES for Children and a health card under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana were handed over to children during the programme.

The objective of the PM CARES for Children scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, equipping them for a self-sufficient existence with a financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their well-being through health insurance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM CARES
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp