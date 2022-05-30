STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Never called Moose Wala gangster or affiliated with gangsters, says Punjab DGP 

DGP's clarification came after the slain Punjabi singer's father wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding a public apology from Bhawra for linking his son's killing with a gang war.

Published: 30th May 2022 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. (Photo | Facebook)

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police chief VK Bhawra on Monday said he never called Sidhu Moose Wala a gangster or that he was affiliated with gangsters.

The director general of police's (DGP) clarification came after the slain Punjabi singer's father Balkaur Singh wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding a public apology from Bhawra for linking his son's killing with a gang war.

In the letter to the chief minister, Singh had also demanded a probe by a sitting high court judge into the killing of his son.

Later, in a statement, DGP Bhawra said he has the highest respect for Sidhu Moose Wala, and called him a celebrated artist and a cultural icon of Punjab. Condemning the killing, the state police chief said an investigation was underway and the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice.

Bhawra further said on no occasion, has he ever said that Moose Wala was a gangster or affiliated with gangsters.

"Claims and counterclaims by various persons claiming to be gangsters are being made on social media. One Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang (for the killing of Moose Wala)," said the DGP.

The investigation would look into all aspects, he further said. The DGP stated that he has been misquoted by a section of the media and he has the highest regard for Moose Wala.

Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack. He had fought the recent assembly election in Punjab on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla.

The Punjab police DGP on Sunday said, "This incident (killing of Moose Wala) seems to be a case of an inter-gang rivalry." He added that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing. At least three weapons and 30 empty cartridge cases were recovered from the killing site.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday temporarily.

Moose Wala was left with two Punjab Police commandos after the state police withdrew two of four commandos from his security cover. However, he neither took the remaining two commandos nor his bullet-proof vehicle with him on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Punjab CM Mann Sidhu Moose Wala Moose Wala death congress
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp