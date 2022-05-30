Power games: MoD summons defaulters, but stalemate continues

Shahid Faridi By

Express News Service

Defence offset

MoD summons defaulters, but stalemate continues

The Defence Offset Management Wing of the Ministry of Defence last week summoned all the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) who have not honoured their offset commitments. The OEMs were asked to explain why they have not implemented their offset contracts and by when they would discharge their duty. Four sessions lasting about an hour each were held with the defaulters. Among them are the world’s largest defence companies. These companies had sold their wares to the government of India and had agreed to invest in India, 30% of the payment received from the government. They had signed separate offset contracts along with the contracts for the sale of their equipment. Sources said about three dozen companies were called by the MoD to seek explanation. The MoD, however, did not insist on any deadline for fulfilling the offset cosmmitment. Neither did the OEMs offer any time schedule for the same, sources said. As a result, the stalemate between MoD and the OEMs continues, putting a question mark over the success of the government's offset policy.

Divine Intervention

Congress Yajna to reverse electoral misfortune

The Congress party has decided to organise Rashtra Raksha Yajna (special prayer for peace, harmony and unity in the country) in temples all around the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. The first yajna was held at Union minister Anurag Thakur’s Lok Sabha constituency Hamirpur on Saturday. The big ones will be organised at Shakti peeths with prominent leaders in attendance, and small ones at temples in villages and mohallas of the state attended by local leaders of the party. The stated purpose of the yajna is to save the country from the divisive and negative politics of the BJP. It is, however, being held under the banner of Sarv Kalyankaari Sanstha which is headed by state Congress working president Rajinder Rana, who performed the havan at the Hamirpur Yajna. The function was attended by a large number of priests and locals, and chants for peace dominated the proceedings. Congress leaders said the yajna would have a calming effect on the people during a time when the BJP was whipping up religious hysteria with the aim of dividing the society on communal lines and reaping electoral dividend with the help of this polarisation. Terming the attack on communal harmony as an attack on the very foundation of India, Congress leaders said the party has decided to follow the ancient practice of organising yajna to ward off the evil facing the country.

Flying High

Jet plane in 1st term, chopper in 2nd for Khattar

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s government is all set to buy an eight-seater Airbus H145 twin-engine helicopter to ferry the state chief minister. The chopper, which remains under the control of the state government, is allowed to be used by the Governor and other persons authorised by the state government. Sources said that the Haryana government’s tender for the procurement of the helicopter was drafted in such a way that only the Airbus chopper qualified for the bidding. Much to the surprise of industry watchers, the state government seems to have accepted the single tender, instead of redrafting it to allow a fair competition to get better value for the public money being spent. The new helicopter selected by the government would cost the state exchequer around Rs 100 crore. According to sources, an order for this chopper is likely to be placed in a week’s time from now. With the acquisition of this chopper, the Khattar government would have two flying machines. It had bought a Beechcraft jet plane for about Rs 45 crore in its previous term.