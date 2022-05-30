Sameer Wankhede, former NCB officer who probed drugs-on-cruise case, transferred to Chennai

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a latest development in connection with the cruise ship raids case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was placed under arrest, few NCB officials including Sameer Wankhede involved in the alleged shoddy probe have been transferred to Chennai.

Wankhede, the former head of the Mumbai zone of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has been transferred from Directorate of Revenue Intelligence to DG TS, Chennai.

Other NCB officials who have been transferred are P. Ram Mohan and T. Rajashree.

The SIT formed in the case might be filing a report with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to fix responsibility for conducting shoddy probe in the matter, sources in the NCB said.

The report will fix the responsibility of the officials who were involved in the investigation due to which Aryan Khan and others were given clean chit.

The MHA is keeping an eye on the matter.

Earlier, NCB official Ashish Ranjan Prasad was placed under suspension. However, his suspension was later revoked, and he was transferred to CISF.

Another NCB official who faced the music was Intelligence Official V.V. Singh who filled the arrest memo of Aryan Khan. Singh was placed under suspension which has not been revoked till now.