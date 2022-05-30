SpiceJet fined Rs 10 lakh for using faulty simulator to train pilots

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has fined domestic carrier SpiceJet Rs 10 lakh for training their pilots on a faulty simulator.

“During a simulator surveillance by DGCA at CSTPL Greater Noida on 30th Mar’22, it was observed that there was an MMI (Missing Malfunction Inoperative Item ) for the B737 Max w.r.t Stick shaker on P2 side, being inoperative since 17th March 2022,” said the DGCA.

However, the simulator was being operated to conduct RTS (Return To Service) training for Spice Jet pilots which was in violation as per the invoked MMI item.

ALSO READ | IndiGo fined for not boarding special child

“The training being imparted by M/S Spice Jet could have adversely affected flight safety and hence was nullified,” DGCA said.

SpiceJet has been issued a show-cause notice and their reply was not found satisfactory.

DGCA has, therefore, imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Spice Jet for utilising a faulty simulator to train their pilots.