STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SpiceJet fined Rs 10 lakh for using faulty simulator to train pilots

The simulator was being operated to conduct Return To Service training pilots which was in violation as per the invoked MMI item.

Published: 30th May 2022 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has fined domestic carrier SpiceJet Rs 10 lakh for training their pilots on a faulty simulator.

“During a simulator surveillance by DGCA at CSTPL Greater Noida on 30th Mar’22, it was observed that there was an MMI (Missing Malfunction Inoperative Item ) for the B737 Max w.r.t Stick shaker on P2 side, being inoperative since 17th March 2022,” said the DGCA.

However, the simulator was being operated to conduct RTS (Return To Service) training for Spice Jet pilots which was in violation as per the invoked MMI item.

ALSO READ | IndiGo fined for not boarding special child

“The training being imparted by M/S Spice Jet could have adversely affected flight safety and hence was nullified,” DGCA said. 

SpiceJet has been issued a show-cause notice and their reply was not found satisfactory. 

DGCA has, therefore, imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Spice Jet for utilising a faulty simulator to train their pilots.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpiceJet pilot training DGCA civil aviation faulty simulator
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp