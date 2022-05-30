STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

The encounter started at Gundipora in Pulwama on Sunday night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation to track terrorists in the area, a police spokesman said.

Published: 30th May 2022 01:02 PM

Soliders stand guard on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Awantipora in Pulwama District on Thursday.

Image used for reprsentational purpose only.

By PTI

SRI NAGAR: Two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

He said the two ultras were killed in the gunbatlle. Security forces recovered two AK rifles and other incriminating material from the scene of the encounter.

Kashmir zone Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Sunday night said "Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, including the killer of constable Reyaz Ahmad, were trapped in the encounter with security forces." The constable was killed in Pulwama on May 13. 

