Why BJP chief JP Nadda didn't speak on people's concerns, asks Congress

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday hit out at the BJP government over issues relating to price rise and unemployment, asking ruling party chief JP Nadda why he did not address concerns of people during his media interaction on completion of eight years of the Narendra Modi government.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil highlighted how inflation was touching over 15 per cent and unemployment had touched an all-time high even as the economy was on the downturn and people's incomes falling.

The BJP president was busy singing paeans to the Modi government, which "failed on all fronts", he said.

"After eight years of BJP government, its national president J P Nadda praised the government but did not touch any issues of inflation and unemployment that are hurting the common people of the country," he told reporters.

"You had promised two crore jobs every year but even those who had jobs have lost them or have been snatched away during your government in the last eight years. Why don't you talk about those people who are suffering due to high inflation and are making it difficult to make their ends meet," he asked.

Gohil also asked why the government was not filling vacancies in various departments and clear the backlog.

"Why is the government selling out PSUs," he asked, noting that Nadda did not speak about it.

The Congress leader said people are worried due to high inflation and average rates of petrol and diesel are crossing the Rs 100-mark across the country during NDA government, but they were far below Rs 100 during the Congress-led UPA when crude oil was touching USD 100-mark.

He asked when LPG has become cheaper in the international market and yet why a gas cylinder of Rs 400 was priced at Rs 1,000? "Give the answer Mr Nadda, the national president of BJP," he said.

Gohil also quoted the old videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he criticised the then UPA government as chief minister of Gujarat on issues of high fuel prices, rising inflation and falling value of the Indian Rupee.

"The Indian Rupee has fallen drastically low as compared to the US Dollar and is it not true that the respects of the Central government has fallen too with it, as the Rupee has fallen to record lows in the last eight years," he asked.

"You used to say for farmers that their income will be doubled but now the expenditure has doubled," he alleged, noting that their incomes is half of what they invest due to high input costs of farming.

"We had put some questions a few days ago on rising unemployment and inflation. I am repeating those again and it would have been better had the BJP national president answered those questions during his press conference today," Gohil said.