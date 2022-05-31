STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid Gyanvapi row, plea seeks survey of Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque

Ten separate petitions have earlier been filed in Mathura courts by different Hindu groups seeking the removal of the mosque, which they claimed was built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Published: 31st May 2022 10:32 AM

Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura

Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MATHURA: A group of petitioners seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque here requested a court on Monday to send an advocate commissioner there to find signs of a temple.

Ten separate petitions have earlier been filed in Mathura courts by different Hindu groups seeking the removal of the mosque, which they claimed was built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, within the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

The petitioners on Monday again requested the civil judge, senior division, to send an advocate commissioner to the mosque for reporting the presence of temple signs in the mosque as claimed by them, officials said.

"The application will be heard on July 1," District Government Counsel Sanjai Gaur said.

Narrating details, advocate Rajendra Mahashwari, who is also a petitioner, said the court was requested to pass an order under the urgency clause for sending a survey commission to the mosque.

Through the application, it was also submitted before the court that a report of the survey commission may be obtained by sending the commission to the mosque in June to pave the way for action on July 1, he said.

