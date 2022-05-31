STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma warns Minister Sanjoy Kishan​ for apologising to ULFA(I)

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said he has warned the Welfare of Tea Tribes Minister Sanjoy Kishan apologising to the banned ULFA(I).

Published: 31st May 2022 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SIVASAGAR: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he has warned the Welfare of Tea Tribes Minister Sanjoy Kishan apologising to the banned ULFA(I).

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' here, Sarma said that there is no scope for any such activity or making such statements in a nationalist party like the BJP.

"Sanjoy Kishan has committed a big mistake by apologising to ULFA. I have told him clearly that there is no scope for doing such work in a nationalist party like BJP.

"I have warned him that he will never take such a step in the future. I have advised him to fight for India's national unity and against terrorism," he added.

On May 28, Sarma had issued a show-cause notice to Kishan, also the Labour Welfare Minister of Assam, for apologising to the banned ULFA(I) for a remark he made against the outfit a few days ago.

Kishan was given three days to respond to the notice, which asked him to explain why he had apologised to the militant outfit.

The BJP minister, who represents Tinsukia in the state assembly, had on May 13 termed ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua a "liar".

The outfit had on the next day issued a statement demanding an apology from Kishan for his remarks and threatened to ensure his "boycott" in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts if he failed to issue an apology within 24 hours.

On May 15, Kishan told the press that he had not said anything with the intention of "hurting" Barua and if he had done so unknowingly, he sought forgiveness for the same.

Soon after this, the ULFA(I) issued another statement the same day, withdrawing its "boycott" of the BJP leader from the tea tribe community.

The banned ULFA(I) is considered to have some clout in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts of Upper Assam.

The ULFA(I) has been on a unilateral ceasefire with the government since May last year, soon after Sarma assumed office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ULFA ULFAI Assam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Sanjoy Kishan
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp