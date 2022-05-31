Bengal intensifies bid to plug MGNREGA holes as Centre freezes release of funds

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government is on an overdrive to plug loopholes in the MGNREGA implementation after the Centre’s decision to hold the release of funds to the state citing several anomalies related to the scheme’s implementation.

The alleged anomalies, related to a few projects under the 100-day job scheme, were identified by national-level monitoring teams which had visited the state last year.

The state government also sent a detailed list of do’s and don’ts to panchayat functionaries in this regard.

In a directive, all panchayats have been told not to purchase any sapling for the plantation scheme.

“The district magistrates have been ordered to clear labour payment for plantation schemes only after physical verification,” said a state government official. The Centre is yet to release MGNREGA funds amounting to Rs 6,500 crore.

The national-level monitoring teams had raised several questions over plantation schemes undertaken by the rural bodies in the past few years.

“The problems raised by the teams include false purchase of saplings and engagement of more labourers than required. The state is facing trouble to give a proper reply to the questions sent by the Centre,” said the official, adding, “The Centre has also raised questions over incomplete paperwork seeking clarification on expenditure.”

As the state is yet to send a satisfactory reply to the questions raised, the Centre has not approved the state’s labour budget for the 2022-23 financial year.

As a result, no work could be started in the current financial year – and two months have already passed.

“District magistrates have been asked to ensure that no question is raised by the Centre on the expenditure under the MGNREGA in future. It has to be understood that if funds for the schemes are held back, it results in a huge impact in rural regions,” said another government official.