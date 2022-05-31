STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Biplab Deb's resignation as CM validates BJP-led government in Tripura non-performing: Trinamool

TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the saffron camp should come out with a statement on why its central leadership 'asked Deb to resign' as the CM months before the next assembly elections.

Published: 31st May 2022 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Biplab Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Deb (File | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: The Trinamool Congress has claimed Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation as Tripura chief minister "substantiated" its allegation that the BJP-led dispensation in the northeastern state has been a "non-performing" government.

TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the saffron camp should come out with a statement on why its central leadership "asked Deb to resign" as the CM months before the next assembly elections.

"If they fail to tell the reason behind the removal of Biplab Kumar Deb, it will be assumed that the BJP-led government has miserably failed to deliver on its promises," Ghosh said.

"The removal of Biplab Kumar Deb has substantiated the Trinamool Congress' allegation that the BJP dispensation is a non-performing government," he said on Monday.

Only the face of the Tripura government has been changed by replacing Deb, but the skeleton remains the same, the senior TMC leader said.

Manik Saha became the chief minister of Tripura after Deb, in a surprise move, resigned from the post recently.

Ghosh also claimed that the BJP is "scared of TMC's rise" in the state over the past few months.

"Despite adversities, the TMC had managed to secure a 20 per cent vote share in Agartala Municipal Corporation elections. It rose to 24-25 per cent in some civic bodies' areas. Now is the time to change the government to serve the people in a better way," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biplab Deb Trinamool BJP
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp