Counting of votes for last two phases of Jharkhand rural polls begins 

Altogether 70.90 per cent of the 46.94 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the third phase of the elections, while 69.94 per cent of the 58.16 lakh electors cast their votes in the final round.

Counting of votes image for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: The counting of votes for the third and fourth phase of panchayat polls in Jharkhand began on Tuesday amid tight security, an official of the State Election Commission said.

The last two rounds of the rural polls took place on May 24 and May 27 respectively.

Panchayat elections in the state are not held on party lines.

"The counting of votes for the last two phases started from 8 am for 2,346 panchayats in 142 blocks," State Election Commission Secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad told PTI.

As the polling was conducted through ballot papers, it will take time to declare the final results. "We are expecting to complete the counting exercise by June 2," Prasad said.

In the third phase, altogether 1,047 panchayats across 19 districts went to polls to elect 6,370 panchayat members, 1,043 mukhiyas, 1,165 panchayat committee representatives and 126 Zilla Parishad members.

As many as 5,950 candidates have already been declared elected unopposed in this phase.

Polls in the last round were held for 1,299 panchayats across 23 districts to elect 8,491 panchayat members, 1,293 mukhiyas, 1,449 panchayat samiti representatives and 158 Zilla Parishad members.

As many as 6,950 candidates have already been declared elected unopposed in this phase.

