STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Doomscrolling: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'

Shashi Tharoor, known for throwing in rarely-used English words into Twitter lexicon, on Tuesday shared his 'word of the era' -- doomscrolling.

Published: 31st May 2022 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, known for throwing in rarely-used English words into Twitter lexicon, on Tuesday shared his "word of the era" -- doomscrolling.

The man of many words helpfully shared the meaning too.

"The act of continuously seeking out and reading bad news," read the meaning posted by the Congress leader.

"Word of the Era! Merriam Webster Dictionary says they are watching the increasing use of this term (along with 'doomsurfing'). Increased consumption of predominantly negative news could have psychological ill effects, in addition to causing political depression...," Tharoor tweeted with a screenshot of the word 'doomscrolling' and its meaning.

This is not the first time the author-politician-wordsmith has sent Twitterati scurrying for their dictionaries to confirm whether such words indeed exist.

Earlier this month, Tharoor took a dig at the Ministry of Railways with a difficult-to-pronounce head-scratcher -- quomodocunquize.

"To make money by any means possible," the meaning posted by him had said.

In a tweet, Tharoor had said, "Obscure Words Deptt: Must the Indian Railways quomodocunquize?" He tagged the Ministry of Railways, using the hashtag 'SeniorCitizensConcession'.

Last month, he posted the word quockerwodger.

"A quockerwodger was a type of wooden puppet. In politics, a quockerwodger was a politician acting on the instructions of an influential third party, rather than properly representing their constituents," he said.

Before that, Tharoor took a dig at the BJP with the word 'allodoxaphobia', which he explained was an irrational fear of opinions.

Also, the Congress MP had engaged in friendly banter with TRS working president KT Rama Rao over COVID-19 medicine names and threw in the obscure 'floccinaucinihilipilification'.

Oxford dictionary describes 'floccinaucinihilipilification' as the action or habit of estimating something as worthless.

In the past as well he has stumped people with words such as 'farrago' and 'troglodyte'.

While 'farrago' means a confused mixture, 'troglodyte' means a person regarded as being deliberately ignorant or old-fashioned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Doomscrolling congress Shashi Tharoor
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp