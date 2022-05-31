STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farm organisations hold protests against ink attack on Rakesh Tikait, supporters demand Z-plus security

Farm organisations across the country on Tuesday staged protests against the attack on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Published: 31st May 2022 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

An unidentified person throws ink on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during an event at Gandi Bazar, in Bengaluru on Monday.

An unidentified person throws ink on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during an event at Gandi Bazar, in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Farm organisations across the country on Tuesday staged protests against the attack on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has said.

Miscreants on Monday threw ink on Tikait during an event organised by a farmers' organisation in Bengaluru following which three people were arrested for the attack.

Demonstrations were held in several states as the protesting farmers demanded strict action against the culprits and an inquiry into the incident, the SKM said.

"According the available reports, protests were held in Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and other states," the statement said.

In Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) workers and functionaries staged a protest at the district headquarters in Ghaziabad and demanded Z-plus category security for Tikait.

A memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was handed over to city magistrate Gambhir Singh in which they stated that at time of the incident, policemen were present there, which shows that BJP workers had carried out this act.

In Karnataka, farm organisations held protests in Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagar, Sagar, among several other places, it said.

SKM has reiterates its demand of strict punishment for the culprits, suspension of officers guilty of negligence, judicial inquiry into the incident and security to Tikait, the statement said.

"Prime accused Bharat Shetty has been pictured with several BJP leaders, including former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa," the SKM said.

The attackers were raising slogans of "Jai Modi (prime minister)" and "Modi, Modi", it further claimed.

Tikait had on Monday alleged that the ink attack on him was in connivance with the state government.

"The local police is responsible for it and it happened due to the connivance of the government," Tikait had told reporters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakesh Tikait Rakesh Tikait Attack
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp