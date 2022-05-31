STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Flood situation improves in Assam, 1.77 lakh people still suffering

Nagaon is the worst hit with over 1.14 lakh people suffering, followed by Morigaon with more than 40,700 persons and Cachar with around 21,500 people affected.

Published: 31st May 2022 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

More than 1,76,900 persons are hit by the floods in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

More than 1,76,900 persons are hit by the floods in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Morigaon and Nagaon districts. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam improved significantly on Tuesday although nearly 1.77 lakh people are still suffering in the deluge across four districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 1,76,900 persons are hit by the floods in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

Nagaon is the worst hit with over 1.14 lakh people suffering, followed by Morigaon with more than 40,700 persons and Cachar with around 21,500 people affected.

Till Monday, almost 2.91 lakh people were affected by the deluge across four districts in the state.

Thirty-six people have lost their lives in this year's flood and landslides.

At present, 305 villages are under water and 13,508.25 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state, the ASDMA said.

It further said 21 relief camps and distribution centres are functioning in four districts, where 3,656 people, including 737 children, are taking shelter.

Total 81.34 quintals of rice, dal and salt, 86 litres of mustard oil and other items have been distributed among those affected.

Massive erosions were reported from Biswanath, Kamrup, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Cachar and Morigaon, the ASDMA said.

A total of 1,12,623 domestic animals and poultry have been affected in the deluge across nine districts, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assam Floods
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp