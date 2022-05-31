STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India, Pakistan hold meeting of Permanent Indus Commission

India is permitted to construct the run of the river plants on western rivers with limited storage as per criteria specified in the treaty.

Published: 31st May 2022 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: At the end of its two-day meeting, the India-Pakistan Indus Commission resolved to address issues relating to water sharing through talks under the laid down framework.

The meeting in Delhi was hosted by India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the annual report of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission for the year ending March 31 was finalised and signed at the meeting.

It was the 118th meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC).

A Pakistani delegation was in India for the meeting.

"The meeting was held in a cordial manner. The Commission appreciated the commitment of the two sides to interact frequently and resolve issues through bilateral discussions under the Indus Water Treaty," the MEA said in a statement.

"It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the PIC in Pakistan on mutually convenient dates," it said.

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by AK Pal, the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters, and the visiting Pakistan delegation was led by Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters.

Under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, all the waters of the eastern rivers -- Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi -- amounting to around 33 million acre feet (MAF) annually is allocated to India for unrestricted use.

The waters of western rivers - Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab - amounting to around 135 MAF annually have been assigned largely to Pakistan.

India is permitted to construct the run of the river plants on western rivers with limited storage as per criteria specified in the treaty.

Under the provisions of Article VIII(5) of the Indus Waters Treaty, the Permanent Indus Commission is required to meet at least once a year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Pakistan India Pakistan Ties India Pakistan Relations Permanent Indus Commission
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp