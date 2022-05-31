STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India to get more rains this monsoon: IMD 

In April, the IMD had said the country would receive normal rainfall -- 99% of the long period average.

Published: 31st May 2022 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 02:33 PM

Monsoon

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India can expect more rainfall this monsoon season than predicted earlier, the weather office said on Tuesday.

"The average rainfall this monsoon season is expected to be 103% of the long period average," India Meteorological Department Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told reporters here.



"Most parts of the country will have good and well distributed rainfall activity," Mohapatra said releasing the Updated Long Range Forecast of Rainfall for the current monsoon season.

He said central and peninsular India can expect 106% of long-period average rainfall, while the north-eastern region could get below normal rains.

The IMD had announced the onset of monsoon over Kerala on May 29, which was three days ahead of the normal onset date.

