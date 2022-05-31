J&K: Woman teacher shot dead in Kulgam; seventh targeted killing of civilians in one month

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In another targeted attack, militants on Tuesday morning shot dead a Hindu female teacher in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Police in a tweet stated that militants fired upon the teacher in the morning.

The woman teacher identified as Rajni Bala R/o Samba district of J&K sustained multiple bullet injuries in the attack.

She was referred to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Immediately after the attack, security officials and a contingent of police, CRPF, and army men rushed to the area to take stock of the situation.

The security men have laid siege around the area and launched a cordon and search operation to track down the militants responsible for the attack.

Police said the militants involved in the killing will be soon identified and neutralized.

While condemning the killing, former J&K Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Despite GOIs fake claims about Kashmir being normal it's obvious that targeted civilian killings are on the rise & a deep cause of concern. Condemn this act of cowardice which sadly plays into the vicious anti-Muslim narrative spun by BJP.”

“Very sad. This is yet another targeted killing in a long list of recent attacks directed at unarmed civilians. Words of condemnation & condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till the situation normalises. May the deceased rest in peace” tweeted another former J&K CM and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah.

It is the second targeted attack on the minority community in Kashmir this month.

On May 12, Rahul Bhat was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.

This is the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir in the month.

While three of the victims were off-duty policemen, four were civilians.

