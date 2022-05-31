STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kamal Nath's "proud to be a Hindu, but not a fool" statement sparks political row in Madhya Pradesh

Nath's statement was enough to give the ruling BJP the much needed ammo to target state Congress leadership over the issue.

Published: 31st May 2022 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Nath. (File Photo| PTI)

Kamal Nath. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A political controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh over the state Congress president Kamal Nath's statement, "I'm proud to be a Hindu, but am not a fool."

The ex MP CM and former union minister made the statement reportedly while addressing a state level advocates meeting in the state party headquarters on Sunday, a day before senior Supreme Court advocate Vivek Tankha filed his nomination papers for re-election to the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

"I say with pride that I'm a Hindu, but I'm not a fool. For us religion isn't the basis of politics, but is linked to our sentiments. We dont make political event out of religion, as it's an event only for our individual families," Nath had reportedly said on Sunday.

He also recounted that when he built the Hanuman Temple housing giant Hanuman idol in his parliamentary and assembly constituency Chhindwara some years back, he did not publicise it as a political event.

However, Nath's statement was enough to give the ruling BJP the much needed ammo to target state Congress leadership over the issue.

"Neither the BJP nor the state government has ever considered him (Nath) a fool. May be it's due to internal issues within his own party, that he(Nath) has made the unwanted statement. All we can say is that the forum he chose to explain about being a Hindu wasn't appropriate. Be it Kamal Nath or Rahul Gandhi, they're just Chunavi Hindus (Hindus at times of polls) who wear a janeyu or sport a tilak only at times of polls," state's home minister Narottam Mishra said.

"Kamal Nath is an Ichchadhari Hindu (wishful Hindu), who remains silent over the issue of Ram Setu, goes silent when his friend (Digvijaya Singh) questions the date of foundation of Ram Temple at Ayodhya,  is in silence on 1984 genocide of Sikhs, conviction and punishment to Yasin Malik and also mute over the Gyanwapi-Kashi Vishwanath issue," Mishra, also the state government spokesperson said.

However, defending his leader's controversial statement, the state Congress spokesperson Ajay Singh Yadav said, "it's not a matter of being a smaller or bigger Hindu. By his statements, our leader meant to convey that it's the BJP which by linking religion with politics is fooling people."

Yadav also questioned that if the BJP is so committed to Hinduism, why did induct ex SP MP Naresh Agrawal (who in 2017 linked alcohol with Hindu gods and goddesses) in its ranks in UP.

Amid  the war of words between the Congress and BJP over Nath's "proud to be Hindu, but not a fool" statement, the ruling BJP seems to have found a way out of the attack on the state government by Nath and his party over OBC reservation in upcoming local bodies polls in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Political controversy Congress Kamal Nath Hindu Religion
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp