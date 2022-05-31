Maharashtra: Meet to settle Lord Hanuman's birthplace row put off as sadhus argue among themselves

By PTI

NASHIK: A religious meet convened on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Nashik to lay to rest a controversy on the birthplace of Lord Hanuman witnessed acrimonious scenes as two groups of the participating sadhus argued angrily over the seating arrangements and other issues, prompting the police to intervene to restore peace and order.

The 'dharmasabha' was called after spiritual leader Kishkindha Mathadhipati Swami Govindanand Saraswati's recent claim that Kishkindha (believed to be in latter day Hampi area in Karnataka) was the birthplace of Lord Hanuman and not Anjneri near Nashik as is widely believed.

He had challenged those not in agreement with him to present proof, after which sadhus and mahants from Nashik decided to convene a religious meet.

However, the plan by Govindanand Saraswati to travel to Anjneri from Trimbakeshwar, located around 15 km away from each other, leading a procession was opposed by Anjneri residents and sadhus who believed this could vitiate the atmosphere.

Officials said a group of people blocked the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar road on Monday to register their protest against the arrival of Govindanand Saraswati.

On Tuesday, the 'dharmasabha' started on a heated note first over seating arrangements, and then on other issues, including taunts aimed at each other, they said.

When a spiritual leader was introducing himself, Mahant Sudhirdas of the famous Lord Kalaram temple here reportedly called him a "Congressi", leading to heated arguments between two groups, resulting in Mahant Sudhirdas raising a mike stand threateningly.

Meanwhile, followers of Govindanand Saraswati claimed he was not allowed to place his views at the meeting, leading to further verbal clashes that threatened to spiral out of control, which forced the police to intervene to restore normalcy, some participants said.

Among those who attended were Kailas Swami Mutt's Swami Samvidanand Saraswati, Shauche Guruji, Purohit Sangh president Satish Shukla.

Several sadhus confirmed the 'dharmasabha' has been deferred and a fresh date would be announced later.