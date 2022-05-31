Man absconds after having unnatural sex with six children in Nagpur

By PTI

NAGPUR: A man has been booked for allegedly having unnatural sex with six children over the past one month, a Nagpur police official said on Tuesday.

A Sitabuldi police station official said Mayur Modak (28) used to ask children to go with him to a spot in Maharajbagh area to pluck mangoes and would then sexually assault them there.

"He used to befriend children from Naik Nagar slums, most of whose parents used to be out for work. Modak is absconding and a hunt is on for him. The incidents came to light on Monday after one 9-year-old child narrated his ordeal to his father and also named other victims," he added.

Modak has been charged under IPC section 377 (unnatural sex) and other provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.