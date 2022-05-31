STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mizoram government to soon declare outbreak of African Swine Fever as state disaster: Minister

Mizoram Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Dr K Beichhua told that CM Zoramthanga has already given his consent to declare the outbreak as a state disaster.

Published: 31st May 2022 08:13 PM

Pigs

Pigs (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government would soon declare the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), which has killed more than 37,000 pigs, as a 'state disaster,' a minister said on Tuesday.

State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary minister Dr K Beichhua told PTI that Chief Minister Zoramthanga has already given his consent to declare the outbreak as a state disaster.

A notification declaring the outbreak of ASF would soon be published, he said.

As per the data released by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department on May 25, more than 37,000 pigs have died due to ASF since March last year, causing huge monetary losses.

At least 13,918 pigs have also been culled during the same period to prevent the outbreak from further spreading, the data said.

Beichhua said that the state government has already received funds to compensate farmers for their culled pigs.

Assistance would soon be released to the pig farmers, he said.

The ASF has affected over 50 villages or localities in seven districts of Mizoram.

