MP Subhash Chandra in Rajasthan Assembly on last day of filing nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje met Chandra in the Assembly lobby.

Published: 31st May 2022 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra reached the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday amid speculations that he may file his nomination for elections to the Upper House of Parliament as an Independent candidate backed by the BJP.

Other BJP leaders are also reaching the Assembly building.

Chandra's tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana will end on August 1.

Tuesday is the last day for filing nomination papers for elections on four Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan.

The Congress has given tickets to senior leaders Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari and Randeep Singh Surjewala while the BJP has named former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari as its candidate.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 1.

The nominations can be withdrawn till June 3 and, if necessary, voting will be held on June 10.

