STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Multi-core heist: Gurugram court orders lie-detector test on suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Setia

The multi-crore heist had taken place on August 4 last year, when Vikas Lagarpuriya's gang members broke into a flat from where the office of a private company was being run.

Published: 31st May 2022 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

IPS officer Dheeraj Setia (Photo | Twitter/IpsSetia)

IPS officer Dheeraj Setia (Photo | Twitter/IpsSetia)

By PTI

GURUGRAM: A court here ordered to carry out a lie-detector test on suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Setia, who has been booked in a case involving a multi-crore heist.

The multi-crore heist had taken place on August 4 last year, when Vikas Lagarpuriya's gang members broke into a flat from where the office of a private company was being run.

They had decamped with crores of rupees in cash. Setia has been accused of the attempt to cover up the heist.

The test will be conducted at a laboratory in Gujarat's Gandhinagar as the Special Task Force (STF) investigating the case had demanded suspecting that the accused may try to influence results if the test is conducted here.

According to public prosecutor Jagbir Sehrawat, Setia did not appear in the court but through his counsel agreed to the polygraph test.

"Setia requested that a polygraph test be conducted in Delhi-NCR while we insisted on a location like Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The court after hearing ordered a polygraph test from a lab of Gandhinagar in Gujarat," Sehrawat said.

The next hearing in the heist case has been fixed for June 13 and the STF has been asked to get the test done before that.

The STF also produced before the court another accused, Chetan Maan, alias Boxer. He was sent to judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Court IPS officer Dheeraj Setia
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp